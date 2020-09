You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ethics Grand Rounds:Vaccine Trials for COVID-19: Is There an Obligation to Offer the First Vaccine Shown to be Effective to All Participants Air date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: 1) Case Presenter: Emily Erbelding, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, NIAID 2) Discussants:Joseph Millum, PhD, MSc, Staff Scientist, Department of Bioethics, CC and Fogarty International Center, NIH and 3) Steve Goodman, MD, MHS, PhD, Associate Dean, Clinical and Translational Research and Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, and Medicine, Stanford University Runtime: 1 hour