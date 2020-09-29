NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Workshop on Models of Care for Reducing Disparities in Maternal Health

Air date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Description: NINR will hold a virtual workshop on innovative models of care for reducing inequities in maternal health. The workshop will explore the utilization of nurses, midwives, and birth companions to improve maternal and infant health outcomes, specifically in women in health disparity populations.

For more information go to https://www.ninr.nih.gov/newsandinformation/events/maternalhealth2020
Author: NINR, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes