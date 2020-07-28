NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

SEXUALITY AND STIGMA: CULTURE, IDENTITY, AND MENTAL HEALTH AMONG HIGH-RISK MEN WHO HAVE SEX WITH MEN Air date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Globally, gay and bisexual men (GBM) face great health risks as well as social challenges due to the stigma associated with their sexual orientation and/or identity. The global literature reveals that stigmatization directed towards GBM result in minority stress with detrimental effects on their mental and sexual health, including anxiety, depression and/or suicide ideation or attempts, often coupled with substance abuse, alcohol misuse, and risky sexual practices in a syndemic manner. These phenomena are further magnified for GBM who sex sell to other men. This talk will cover a program of research on the sexual health among men who sell sex to other men in two countries: China and Tajikistan. The focus will be on how cultural mores (e.g., religion) and norms (e.g., gender role) as well as expectations associated with manhood (e.g., having a family) shape sexual identity and sexual expressions in these men and their effects on mental health. In particular, the intersectionality of sexuality, stigma, and health domains among these men will be examined. Three health issues — mental health, sexual risks, and substance abuse – will be covered. Finally, a review of promising prevention and/or intervention programs will be addressed. Author: Frank Wong, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes