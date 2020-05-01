Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

HBCD Spring PI Meeting (Day 2)

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Continuation of HBCD Spring PI Meeting

For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/events/2020-05-healthy-bcd
Author: NIH
Runtime: 5 hours