NIH VideoCasting

Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement: Restructuring Reward Processing in Addiction, Stress, and Pain Air date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local



The series provides overviews of the current state of research and practice involving complementary health approaches and explores perspectives on the emerging discipline of integrative medicine.



Dr. Garland is a Distinguished Endowed Chair in Research, Professor and Associate Dean for Research College of Social Work; Director, Center on Mindfulness and Integrative Health Intervention Development (C-MIIND); Associate Director of Integrative Medicine, Supportive Oncology Program, Huntsman Cancer Institute at The University of Utah. Dr. Garland will describe development and testing of an integrative nondrug treatment strategy, Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement (MORE). MORE is designed to help addictive behavior, stress, and physical and emotional pain.



For more information go to https://nccih.nih.gov/news/events/IMlectures Author: Eric Garland, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., University of Utah Runtime: 1 hour