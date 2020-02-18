NIH VideoCasting

WRNRC Meeting at NIH - Journeys into Nursing Research Air date: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Blood Draw Volumes: A Closer Look at Blood Draw Volume Practices in Research Patients Across a Hospital System; a Nurse Driven QI Project- discusses the application of Evidence Based Practice and Quality Improvement to evaluate blood draw volume practices across a hospital system.



Code Lavender: Improving Nursing Resiliency- provides an overview and discussion of how Code Lavender can be used to help build well-being and resiliency of nurses within organizations. Author: Dr. Patricia Todd and Dr. Eugene Bergvall Runtime: 2 hours