CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Scholarly Publishing Symposium: Elevate Your Research Visibility (HHS Only)

   
Air date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Description: Researchers are increasingly using author identifiers, preprints, and social media to increase the visibility and discoverability of their research products. With rapid changes in technology and publishing models, researchers have more options than ever before to place their research findings in the public arena. Join us for this NIH Library-hosted symposium as experts discuss how you can elevate the visibility of your research, make it easier to find, and have a greater impact.

For more information go to https://www.nihlibrary.nih.gov/scholarly-publishing-symposium
Author: NIH Library
Runtime: 3 hours