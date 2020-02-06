Skip Navigation


CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism - February 2020

   
Air date: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 9:50:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Presentation of the NIAAA Director's tri-annual report, scientific lectures, council of council updates, concept council clearance, ex-officio and public comments

For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/advisory-council
Author: NIAAA, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 40 minutes