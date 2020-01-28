Skip Navigation


CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Mark Keller Honorary Lecture 2020

   
Air date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Mark Keller Honorary Lecture series features a lecture by an outstanding alcohol researcher whose work makes significant and long-term contributions to our understanding of: How alcohol affects the body and min; how we can prevent, diagnose and treat alcohol misuse and alcohol use disorder(AUD); How today's scientific advancements can provide hope for tomorrow.

For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/meetings-events-exhibits/keller-lecture-dr-laura-e-nagy
Author: Laura Nagy, Ph.D.
Runtime: 2 hours