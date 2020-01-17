National Advisory Eye Council - January 2020 Air date: Friday, January 17, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Santa Tumminia, Ph.D., The Acting Director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), presides as Chair and Anne Schaffner, PhD as Executive Secretary to the National Advisory Eye Council (NAEC). The meeting is open to the public from 08:30 a.m. until 12:35 p.m. at which time the meeting will be closed to the public for the review of confidentiality and conflict of interest procedures, a review of grant and cooperative agreement applications on visual disorders, preservation of sight, and the special health problems and requirements of individuals with visual impairments. It also conducts the second level peer review of grant applications.



For more information go to https://nei.nih.gov/about/naec Author: NEI, NIH Runtime: 4 hours