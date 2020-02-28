Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Rare Disease Day at NIH 2020

   
Air date: Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Rare diseases affect an estimated 30 million people in the United States. On February 28, 2020, NIH will host an event to raise awareness about these disorders, the people they affect, and current research collaborations. Sponsored by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the NIH Clinical Center, the event will feature interactive panel discussions, as well as posters and table exhibits. Participants can share their thoughts, photos, and experiences during the day via social media using the hashtag #RDDNIH.

For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/rdd.
Author: NCATS, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours