Description:

Rachel O Wong, Ph.D. from the University of Washington, will deliver this year's 2024 Joram Piatigorsky Basic Science Lecture and Award. The lecture will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at the John Edward Porter Neuroscience Research Center, Blg. 35A, 35 Convent Drive on the NIH campus. It will be followed by a light reception. Trainees and scientists from all NIH ICs are encouraged to attend. Made possible by the generous philanthropic support of Lona and Joram Piatigorsky, this series brings attention to notable basic sciences contributions by eye and vision scientists to a diverse general scientific audience, such as experts in molecular biology, genetics, developmental biology, neuroscience, and computer science. With special consideration for basic eye and vision scientists who take risks exploring little-studied species and imaginative ideas, the Lecture and Award promotes and communicates basic discoveries in eye and vision research that result in far-reaching observations that may inform widespread areas of science—from the eye to the world as it were—rather than the other way around.



For more information go to https://web.cvent.com/event/070e8ba4-79c6-49da-9f4a-dd7c652d37ef/summary