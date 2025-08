You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 NICHD Intramural Scientific Retreat NIH Only Air date: Friday, September 19, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NICHD Intramural Scientific Retreat directly supports the mission of the NICHD IRP through the exchange of information and ideas, promoting understanding and innovation of science and technologies in predicting diseases and to understand biological processes in normal and pathological development in human beings. The retreat enhances scientific research and collaboration among NICHD intramural scientists through the exchange of information and ideas with presentations and poster sessions. Author: NICHD Office of the Scientific Director Runtime: 8 hours