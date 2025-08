You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IPPCR Welcome 2025 Air date: Monday, September 1, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Introduction to the Principles and Practice of Clinical Research (IPPCR) is a course to train participants on how to effectively conduct clinical research. The course focuses on the spectrum of clinical research and the research process by highlighting epidemiologic methods, study design, protocol preparation, patient monitoring, quality assurance, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues. For more information go to https://ocreco.od.nih.gov/courses/ippcr.html



Author: Course Directors Runtime: 7 minutes