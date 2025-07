You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity (ONPA) Seminar Series Air date: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour virtual seminar, Robert H. Eckle, MD will present on the Lancet Commission: Definition & Diagnostic Criteria of Clinical Obesity. BMI-based measures of obesity are useful but fail to provide accurate assessments of adiposity and/or body fat distribution. Moreover, BMI offers no information about health. Although some individuals have illnesses related to excess adiposity, obesity is not a disease in itself. Although this definition remains controversial, the Lancet Commission, a committee of 56 thought leaders from around world working together over several years, addressed the diagnostic approach to obesity using the Delphi Consensus process over several years. The Commission defined clinical obesity as a condition of illness that directly related to the impact of excess adiposity on the function of organs and tissues. This definition resembled chronic disease in other medical specialties, The specific aim of the Commission was to establish objective criteria for disease diagnosis, aiding clinical decision making. A diagnosis of preclinical obesity was also established based on the absence of illnesses due to excess adiposity. Here, a range of risk for obesity-related disease outcomes was established. Therapeutic approaches to obesity were not the task of the Commission. Author: Robert Eckel, MD Runtime: 1 hour