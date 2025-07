You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Annual Tribal Advisory Committee Meeting Air date: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Welcome to the 2025 Annual NIH Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting The NIH TAC Annual Meeting is taking place August 27–28, 2025, in Bethesda, Maryland, and will be held in a hybrid format (in-person and virtual). The Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) provides a forum for Tribal leaders to offer timely and meaningful input on NIH policies, programs, and priorities that impact American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities. This meeting brings together TAC leaders and NIH representatives to strengthen collaboration and ensure that Tribal and AI/AN voices are reflected in NIH’s research efforts and health initiatives. For more information, please contact: Selina Keryte Email: Selina.Keryte@nih.gov



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro Author: OD/DPCPSI/Tribal Health Research Office Runtime: 8 hours