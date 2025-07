Description:

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) will host a webinar, “Real-World Clinical Informatics: Examining the Path from Discovery to Impact,” to show how informatics tools move from academic research into hospitals and clinics where they can make more significant breakthroughs in all aspects of healthcare.Join Drs. Shah and Liu as they share their insights into the importance of strategic engagement with stakeholders, implementing robust evaluation, and acknowledging limitations and leveraging opportunities when integrating AI/ML into complex clinical environments/workflows. The webinar is a unique opportunity for the broad clinical informatics research community, as well as non-researcher stakeholders, interested in learning how NLM-supported projects can deliver novel technology into healthcare value chains. We hope you’ll join us for this important discussion at the intersection of informatics innovation and the delivery of care.

For more information go to https://events.strategicresults.com/2025nlmwebinar/