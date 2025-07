You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIDCD Director's Seminar Series Air date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Guillermo Sapiro, Ph.D, Augustine Family Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Princeton University, will deliver a talk titled, “Wearables and Machine Learning Changing Health Access and Science.” The presentation is part of the NIDCD Director’s Seminar Series: Advancing the Science of Communication to Improve Lives. Dr. Sapiro will discuss examples from his work on screening for autism spectrum disorder with iPhones at home and a study on persistent biological clock from wearables, among other examples. He will also discuss how healthcare is and should change thanks to the technology in our pockets, wrists, and ears. Dr. Sapiro will illustrate how novel machine learning leads to new insights from these devices and new biomarkers. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion including Dr. Sapiro and three panelists: Dr. Bruce Tromberg, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health; Dr. Blake Wilson, Director, Duke Hearing Center, Duke University; and Dr. Rupal Patel, Professor, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Northeastern University. Author: Guillermo Spiro, PhD Runtime: 2 hours