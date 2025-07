You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The National Commission on Lymphatic Diseases Quarterly Meeting Air date: Monday, September 29, 2025, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Commission on Lymphatic Diseases (NCLD) was formed to advance the understanding of lymphatic diseases and help improve the health and care of people living with them. The members of the commission represent a wide cross-section of the lymphatics community – patients who have lymphatic diseases, clinicians who treat the diseases, and researchers who study them. The focus of their research is broad, encompassing basic and translational research, imaging, biomarker exploration, surgical and clinical research, and physical therapy. This diversity ensures a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges associated with lymphatic diseases. The NCLD is administered by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which serves as the convening body to coordinate the commission’s work on behalf of the NIH. This commission is committed to transparency and inclusivity, actively engaging with diverse viewpoints, perspectives, and experiences from the community. Its meetings are open to the public, featuring presentations and discussions that highlight opportunities to accelerate scientific approaches to benefit patients and improve their care. The NCLD is a working group of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Advisory Council (NHLBAC). The next meeting of the commission will take place September 29, 2025.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/advisory-and-peer-review-committees/national-commission-lymphatic-diseases Author: NHLBI Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes