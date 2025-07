You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 NCORP Annual Meeting Air date: Monday, August 25, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NCORP is an NCI-supported network that brings cancer treatment, prevention, control, and cancer care delivery research (CCDR) trials to people in their communities. The goal of the 2025 NCORP Annual Meeting is to bring together NCORP principal investigators, administrators, research staff, and extramural and NCI stakeholders who contribute to the overall goal of providing access to cancer research studies in the community setting. The meeting will provide a forum for the exchange of information about the implementation, challenges, and successes of this community-based research network.



For more information go to https://events.cancer.gov/nci/ncorp Author: NCI/Division of Cancer Prevention Runtime: 8 hours