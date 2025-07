You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Emerging Technologies for Coronary Artery Disease Imaging: Vision 2040 Air date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The “Emerging Technologies for Coronary Artery Disease Imaging: Vision 2040” workshop will take place September 17–18, 2025, at the National Institutes of Health bcampus in Bethesda, MD. This is an in-person workshop hosted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. This workshop is dedicated to pinpointing the most promising *NEW* and emerging imaging technologies in the upcoming decade to elevate the landscape of coronary artery disease imaging. Through this workshop, we aim to chart the trajectory of forthcoming CAD imaging advancements. The workshop will explore how these can radically change CAD patient management by leveraging cutting-edge imaging hardware, software, pioneering new probes, and integrating artificial intelligence. Our goal is ambitious but achievable: to pioneer a screening instrument for CAD that is safe, efficient, and widely accessible; that can identify subclinical CAD; and that can dramatically reduce CAD-related morbidity and mortality rates by 2040.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2025/emerging-technologies-coronary-artery-disease-imaging-vision-2040 Author: NHLBI Runtime: 8 hours