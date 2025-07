You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

AI for Clinical Decision Support in HLBS Workshop - Day 2 Air date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The AI for Clinical Decision Support in Heart, Lung, Blood, and Sleep Disorders Workshop will take place September 9-10, 2025 at Natcher Auditorium on the NIH Campus in Bethesda, MD. The hybrid meeting will be available on NIH Videocast. The primary aim of this workshop is to explore how AI can be utilized to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, lung, blood, and sleep disorders. AI is a computer science field focused on creating systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence. These tasks include learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, language understanding, and interaction. AI includes subfields like machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer vision. In biomedical research and healthcare, AI analyzes complex data sets, enhances diagnostic accuracy, personalizes treatment plans, and improves healthcare delivery.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2025/ai-clinical-decision-support-hlbs-workshop Author: NHLBI Runtime: 8 hours