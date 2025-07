You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

’The Spirit of Asilomar’: Restoring NIH Scientists to their Proper Place in Historical Memory, 1975 to 2025 Air date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Located in Pacific Grove, California, “Asilomar” is no ordinary conference center. Its name has become synonymous with a set of scientific ideals: as a model of collective deliberation initiated by scientists; a lesson to consider when managing potentially risky projects; a metaphor for problem-solving in science and society. This iconic status originated with the 1975 conference on recombinant DNA technology. It is no surprise, then, that a commemorative conference was held this year to mark the 50th anniversary, under the title “The Spirit of Asilomar and the Future of Biotechnology.” After four days of talks, panels, and conversations, I was struck by the near-total omission of the pivotal role played by NIH scientists – particularly Maxine Singer and DeWitt Stetten, Jr. – in co-organizing the 1975 conference and subsequently drafting the NIH guidelines on recombinant DNA research. Focusing on Singer’s and Stetten’s deep involvement in the recombinant DNA controversy, as well as NIH Director Donald S. Fredrickson’s administrative leadership, I will discuss how NIH scientists can be forgotten in history, and how to restore their rightful place in memory. Author: Buhm Soon Park, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour