You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

18th Annual Sickle Cell in Focus Conference Air date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 8:15:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Sickle Cell in Focus aims to provide consultants, trainees, doctors, healthcare professionals, and academics interested in hemoglobin disorders with an opportunity for a comprehensive and global exploration of the current medical trends and research results in sickle cell disease and thalassemia. The conference provides an excellent platform for our participants to return to their laboratories and clinics around the world with the most current information available which has an immediate and positive impact on the patient experience. This will be the 18th year for SCiF’s 2-day intensive, educational update on emerging clinical and management issues relating to sickle cell disease. The goal is to attract international, national and local speakers and participants to merge different expertise for sickle cell research. A world-class educational update on sickle cell disease, this year’s SCiF conference will highlight underserved SCD populations, sickle related complications and their treatments, data sharing in the SCD community, repurposing drugs for treating Sickle Cell Disease, and more. Author: Swee Lay Thein Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes