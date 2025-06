You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ECHO Symposium: Translating Science to Action Air date: Monday, September 15, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A broad range of influences during sensitive developmental windows from preconception to early childhood can have long-lasting effects on the health of our children. This includes everything from exposure to chemicals and microplastics to the neighborhoods and communities we live in, as well as social factors like media use and stress. The ECHO Translating Science to Action Symposium brings together researchers, policymakers, health professionals, and advocates to translate child health research into impactful solutions.



For more information go to https://web.cvent.com/event/e54f6d7d-95b3-4a8b-92e0-f9f32be46345/summary Author: NIH OD Runtime: 8 hours