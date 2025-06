You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Study Start-Up at the NIH Clinical Center Site NIH Only Air date: Thursday, July 10, 2025, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speakers for this session are Anela Kellogg and Dr. M. Schuyler Deming, Physician, Internal Medicine who are both PRIA Analysts in the Clinical Center Office of the Chief Medical Officer.

Our speakers will address the following topics: PRIA (Protocol Resource Impact Assessment) Process Overview Initial Review Amendment (CC support request changes) Interim Review PQS3.PEARLS Author: Anela Kellogg and Dr. M. Schuyler Deming Runtime: 1 hour