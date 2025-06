You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Foundations and Frontiers: Navigating Ethics in Digital Health Research NIH Only Air date: Thursday, June 5, 2025, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The rapid growth of digital health research—leveraging mobile apps, passive sensing, and big data sources—presents unprecedented opportunities for advancing biomedical research. However, it also introduces new and complex ethical challenges, especially around informed consent, participant privacy, and the return of individual research results (IRR). This session provides a foundational overview of digital health research for investigators, study staff, and IRB members, highlighting evolving ethical standards and infrastructure needs. Drawing on recent literature, we will explore the specific hurdles posed by digital phenotyping, the impact of commercial technology use, and innovative strategies for enhancing participant understanding and autonomy. Practical solutions for supporting responsible research conduct in this fast-moving field will be discussed. Learning Objectives: By the end of this session, attendees will be able to: 1. Describe key characteristics and challenges of digital health research, including the use of mobile sensors, apps, and big data for behavioral and clinical studies. 2. Identify ethical considerations associated with participant privacy, informed consent, and the return of individual research results (IRR) in digital health contexts. 3. Evaluate practical approaches and tools, such as digital health checklists and decision support aids, to improve consent communications and protect participant rights. Author: Dr. Camille Nebeker Runtime: 1 hour