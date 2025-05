You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG seminar: Molecular phenotyping of therapeutic responses and mammalian aging with quantitative proteomics Air date: Friday, May 30, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Quantitative proteomics has emerged as a powerful framework for molecular phenotyping, enabling the systematic analysis of protein-level responses to cell signaling, therapeutics, and developmental cues. This seminar will discuss recent findings based on quantitative proteomics, thermal proteome profiling, and proximity labeling with application to high-throughput, unbiased identification of calcium-binding proteins, drug targets, and RNA- or DNA-associated factors across species and biological contexts. These studies have revealed compound binding preferences, target engagement, and off-target effects in both cellular and lysate-based systems. In stem cell-derived models of mammalian gastrulation, combined proteomic, phosphoproteomic, and transcriptomic data have revealed differences in translational and post-translational regulation between species, including changes in mitochondrial gene expression and protein function. Similar large-scale profiling of histone deacetylase inhibitor responses across non-isogenic cancer cell lines shows consistent and divergent protein changes, depending on cell state and context. This seminar will highlight the implementation of quantitative proteomics methods in these diverse contexts with an eye towards scaling both the throughout and sensitivity of these approaches to investigate therapeutic responses and molecular features of aging and development. Author: Devin Schweppe Runtime: 1 hour