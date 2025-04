You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

HEAL Workshop: Health Economics Research to Address the Needs of Those With Serious Mental Illness, Substance Use Disorder, and Comorbid Conditions Air date: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The workshop will provide a forum for partners to engage with health economic researchers to share findings and identify opportunities for rigorous health economics research to help meet the service needs of those with both serious mental illness and substance use disorder (SUD). We encourage engagement of researchers, advocacy organizations, health system and community treatment providers, federal partners, policymakers, individuals with lived or living experience with SUD and serious mental illness, and others interested in supporting cost-effective and quality care.



For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/news/events/health-economics-research-with-mental-illness-sud-comorbid Author: NIH HEAL Initiative Runtime: 6 hours