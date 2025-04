You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

150th Meeting of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse Air date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Council meets three times a year, usually in February, May, and September for 1 day. Typically, the first part of the meeting is a two-hour session devoted to reviewing grant applications, and this is closed to the public. The second part is the open session, and issues such as training, research dissemination, programs, and policy are discussed. The NIDA Director presents scientific and administrative topics in the Director's Report. Council subcommittees report on their progress, and staff and other speakers also present various topics. Please see earlier Council agendas for an appreciation of the breadth of issues covered by the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse.



For more information go to https://nida.nih.gov/about-nida/advisory-boards-review-groups/national-advisory-council-drug-abuse-nacda Author: NIDA Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes