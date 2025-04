You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

PAR-25-311: Leveraging Network Infrastructure to Conduct Innovative Research for Women, Children, Pregnant and Lactating Women, and Persons with Disabilities Webinar Air date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This webinar will provide information on PAR-25-311 and its associated pre-application process. This funding opportunity announcement invites applications for multisite clinical trials and observational studies developed in conjunction with NICHD networks that will be conducted using NICHD-supported network infrastructure. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the webinar presentation. Author: Abisola Tepede Runtime: 1 hour