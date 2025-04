You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director`s Seminar Series - Causes and Consequences of Tumor Heterogeneity: From the Bed to the Bench-Side and Back HHS Only Air date: Friday, May 2, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is the most aggressive and treatment-resistant form of lung cancer, affecting over 30,000 individuals in the U.S. each year. Despite initial responses to therapy, the disease rapidly relapses in most patients, with fewer than 5% surviving beyond five years. SCLC is characterized by extreme tumor heterogeneity, comprising a dynamic mix of neuroendocrine (NE) and non-neuroendocrine (non-NE) cell populations, which enables tumor cells to adopt diverse phenotypic identities, fueling both metastatic spread and therapeutic resistance. Dr. Thomas will discuss how both tumor-intrinsic factors, such as extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) amplification, and tumor-extrinsic influences from the microenvironment shape SCLC cell states. Ongoing work includes mapping the site-specific evolution of SCLC metastases using data from a unique cohort of rapid autopsy patients. He will highlight the reverse translation approach to understanding tumor biology and advancing treatments that leverages real-time clinical data, personalized patient care, and high-resolution tumor profiling. Author: Anish Thomas, MD Runtime: 1 hour