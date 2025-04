You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG seminar: Top-down Proteomics: Ready for Prime Time? HHS Only Air date: Thursday, April 24, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Proteoforms — the diverse protein products resulting from genetic variations, alternative splicing, and post-translational modifications — play pivotal roles in biology and disease. Top-down proteomics (TDP) analyzes intact proteoforms, enabling deeper insights into molecular mechanisms and advancing precision medicine. However, challenges such as protein solubility, proteome complexity, and analytical sensitivity have hindered broader adoption of TDP. In this seminar, I will present our multi-faceted approach to address these challenges through innovative strategies. We have developed new MS-compatible surfactants for improved protein solubilization, novel materials and methodologies for enhanced multi-dimensional chromatography separation, and nanomaterials for enriching low-abundance proteins. Additionally, I will highlight our recent advancements in high-sensitivity LC-MS methods, including a functionally integrated platform for single-cell proteoform analysis that reveals cellular heterogeneity. Our development of small-scale serial size exclusion chromatography (s3SEC) coupled with capillary RPLC-MS/MS has enabled comprehensive proteoform coverage from minimal sample inputs. Currently, we are developing a multi-dimensional liquid chromatography approach that incorporates multiple orthogonal separation modes to expand proteome coverage and detect proteins and protein complexes directly from human heart tissues for native TDP. Furthermore, I will describe our newly developed native nanoproteomics strategy for enriching and characterizing endogenous cardiac troponin complexes directly from human heart tissue. Lastly, I will introduce our new comprehensive user-friendly software package for both denatured and native TDP data analysis. These advancements collectively address the challenges of TDP, paving the way for broader adaptation of TDP to achieve deeper insights into complex biological systems and improved understanding of disease mechanisms. Author: professor Ying Ge Runtime: 1 hour