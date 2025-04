You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ADRD Summit 2025 Day 2 Air date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The ADRD Summits complement the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Summits, and the National Research Summits on Care, Services, and Supports. These summits are coordinated planning efforts that respond to the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease, first released in 2012 and now updated annually. The conferences set national research recommendations that reflect critical scientific priorities for research on Alzheimer's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease-Related Dementias (AD/ADRD). The ADRD Summit 2025 will address research priorities for Alzheimer's disease-related dementias, including frontotemporal degeneration, Lewy body, multiple etiology dementias, and vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia, along with broader cross-cutting areas. Significant portions of the Summit will be dedicated to public comment on the updated draft research recommendations. The Summit will conclude with a review of the highlights from the sessions and summary of the major themes from the public comments. Based on input received at the Summit, the recommendations will be revised and presented to the NINDS Council for approval. Approved recommendations will become research milestones in the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease.



For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/news-events/events/adrd-summit-2025 Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Runtime: 5 hours