NIH Director's Seminar Series: Insights into Fetal Growth and Metabolic Health from Maternal-placental-fetal genomics HHS Only Air date: Friday, April 11, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The early life period is critical for long term health. Fetal growth abnormalities and cardiometabolic diseases are interconnected and cause high burden of morbidity. The placenta, an organ with important functions during pregnancy, holds clues about genetic and prenatal environmental risk factors, which can guide interventions to promote health across lifespan. In this talk, Dr. Tekola-Ayele will present his human genomic-epidemiology studies on fetal growth and placental epigenetic response to maternal metabolic factors, rendering mechanistic insights on health outcomes in childhood and later life. Author: Fasil Tekola-Ayele, PhD Runtime: 1 hour