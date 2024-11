You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Sayer Vision Research Lecture and Award Air date: Monday, December 9, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NEI Sayer Vision Research Lecture and Award series provides an opportunity for honorees to explore areas of interdisciplinary collaboration, such as angiogenesis, that may lead to advances in diverse medical specialties with relevance to vision research. This year's honoree is Dr. Marla Feller, the Paul Licht Distinguished Professor in Biological Sciences and Member of the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Feller will be receiving the Sayer Vision Research Award and presenting a lecture titled "Riding the retinal wave through visual system development."



For more information go to https://www.nei.nih.gov/about/news-and-events/events/sayer-vision-research-lecture-and-award-2024-marla-feller-phd Author: Dr. Marla Feller Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes