You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NCI Symposium on Translation Technologies for Global Health Air date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This two-day conference will bring together researchers, technology developers, clinicians, and industry partners from NCI funded grants and contracts seeking to develop and translate new and emerging technologies for global oncology, regulatory administrators, non-government organization (NGO) leaders, and diverse stakeholder groups to discuss complementary expertise and resources to accelerate global health technology innovation, validation, and commercialization.



For more information go to https://events.cancer.gov/cgh/translationaltech Author: National Cancer Insitiute Runtime: 9 hours