You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NCLD Town Hall Forum I Air date: Monday, November 18, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Commission on Lymphatic Diseases (NCLD), established in 2023, is hosting a virtual Town Hall Forum to elevate the voices of individuals living with lymphatic diseases. This event serves as an inclusive and interactive platform to identify and discuss the gaps and barriers within the field. NCLD members will engage with organizations that promote education, research, and advocacy for people with lymphedema and lipedema, as well as those directly affected by these conditions. Participants will share personal experiences, highlighting the challenges and obstacles they face in accessing effective healthcare and support. The forum aims to gather valuable insights, foster a sense of community, and propose collective actions toward shared goals, ultimately leading to the development of more effective strategies and resources. For additional information on the NCLD please visit: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/advisory-and-peer-review-committees/national-commission-lymphatic-diseases National Commission on Lymphatic Diseases | NHLBI, NIH Author: Selen Catania Runtime: 3 hours