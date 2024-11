You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FDA Nutrition Regulatory Science Workshop - Day 1 Air date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The U.S. continues to face high rates of morbidity and mortality from diet-related diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uses evidence-based approaches to help advance nutrition and support healthier dietary patterns in the U.S. However, critical research gaps and limited awareness of research resources related to nutrition regulatory science remain. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested in a wide range of nutrition-related initiatives, research resources, and infrastructure that could be leveraged and augmented to further inform FDA efforts and benefit public health. The goal of this joint NIH-FDA workshop is to highlight how nutrition science can generate evidence and data to inform food-related policy and regulatory decision making and to foster additional collaboration between NIH and FDA in supporting research that addresses priority nutrition research gaps. Examples of topics that will be discussed at the workshop include ultra-processed foods, impact analysis and implementation science related to regulatory actions, and emerging technological innovations related to nutrition regulatory science.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/onr/events