Transatlantic circulation Comparing the human genome project with the exposome program: an Historical Perspective Seminar (History & Context: The ONHM Seminar Series)

Co-hosted by the Office of NIH History and Stetten Museum (ONHM) and the Committee for History of INSERM; event led by the NIH Office of Intramural Research (OIR)

Event Description

The exposome is often presented as a counterpart to the genome: two immense areas that play a complementary role in biomedical research and are fundamental in terms of public health. Stakeholders involved in these fields, in France and the United States, will give their accounts of the relationships between these major research programs, which call for international scientific cooperation.

This seminar will bring together witnesses who will share their experiences of an event, a program, a practice, the life of a research unit or a scientific committee to discuss, debate and express their agreement or disagreement, including their memories. It's a collective workshop that helps to understand in concrete terms the evolution of scientific practices and thought processes, through the everyday personal and collective experience of witnesses, something that scientific publications can only partially account for. This first meeting will lay the foundations for future witness meetings.

Introduction and moderation – 10 min

Pr Pascal Griset (Chairman, Committee for History, Inserm) and Kim Pelis (NIH/ONHM)

Dialogue and exchanges of views between the two (or 4) keynote speakers/ witnesses – 1h10min

Robert Barouki (Inserm/France)

David Balshaw (NIH/NIEHS, Director of the Division of Extramural Research and Training)

Arthur David (Inserm/France)

Gary Miller (Columbia University) (NIH/USA)/ to be confirmed



