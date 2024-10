You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Joint Meeting of the Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Air date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will host the 2024 Annual meeting of the Martin Delaney Collaboratories on November 18-20, 2024. This is a programmatic meeting to review research progress by grantees funded through the NIH Martin Delaney Collaboratories (MDCs) for HIV Cure Research program, foster communication, and collaboration between the ten MDCs, and to collect feedback from representatives from each individual MDC Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Community Advisory Board (CAB). The three-day meeting will feature presentations from the NIH Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research program grantees. It will also feature abstract-driven poster sessions to highlight outstanding early-stage investigators in the HIV cure field, and side meetings for CAB and SAB members.



For more information go to https://cvent.me/eDGVeb Author: Karl Salzwedel Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes