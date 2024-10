You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Dr. Maxine Singer Scientific Symposium Air date: Monday, April 14, 2025, 8:00:00 AM

Dr. Maxine Singer Scientific Symposium
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Scientific symposium to celebrate the many accomplishments of renowned biologist Maxine Singer, Ph.D. Dr. Singer was a pioneer in molecular biology and genetic engineering. In her more than 40-year formal association with NIH, Dr. Singer made a lasting impact in nearly every area of the agency's conduct of fundamental research as well as its administration and scientific workforce recruitment. Her work on RNA synthesis, the genetic code and recombinant DNA technologies was fundamental to laying the groundwork for the science of today and her influence on the field will be felt for years to come. Dr. Singer also was a leader in science policy and an advocate for women in science. Scientists at all career stages will be inspired by her incredible career and scientific legacy.
Runtime: 9 hours