GVIRF Webinar: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Vaccine Research & Development Air date: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Artificial intelligence (AI) can now simulate human reasoning, learn from new information and make predictions. The value of AI was recently demonstrated in the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby AI-based approaches were used to accelerate mRNA vaccine antigen design and the conduct clinical trials, helping developers to go from a viral sequence to approved product in less than one year. But we are still in early days. In addition to machine and deep-learning, generative AI will transform vaccine development faster than we ever imagined. In this webinar we will explore: What is AI? The history and applications of AI

How to collect and format data for global use

AI approaches in Vaccine Discovery

Antigen and epitope discovery

Rational vaccine design

AI approaches in Vaccine Development

Product optimization / manufacturing

Clinical design and execution

Regulatory considerations Expert panel discussions will focus on lessons learned, challenges, risks and opportunities using AI to accelerate vaccine development against global threats. The Global Vaccine and Immunization Research Forum, the central forum for research related to Immunization Agenda 2030, brings together the entire vaccine and immunization research community every two years in a meeting organized by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Health Organization. Between biennial meetings, a series of webinars is addressing emerging issues of interest.



