Description:

From Galois Groups to Genomic Algebra: Unraveling the Language of Genomes Biosketch: Dr. Berthet is a life scientist working in the fields of healthcare, biotechnology, and digital technologies. With over 25 years of experience, he has held executive roles in global Pharma organizations, driving disruptive products and services through technology transfer, business model innovation, and product development work focuses on advancing global health and scientific excellence through cutting-edge research in bioinformatics, mathematics, and genomic algebra.