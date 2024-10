You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Maternal and Perinatal Nutritional Programming of Lung Health in Childhood and Early Adulthood: Research Gaps and Opportunities Virtual Workshop NIH Only Air date: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: OBJECTIVES:This NHLBI-led Workshop will bring together basic scientists, maternal-fetal medicine experts, neonatologists, pulmonologists, nutrition experts, and nurses to discuss the role of periconceptional and perinatal nutrition in lung health across the lifespan to identify critical research gaps, challenges and opportunities. Specific objectives will include consideration of current research and identified gaps in the following areas: The impact of maternal nutrition, dietary and sleep patterns, as well as infant nutrition and feeding schedules on lung development, including the fetal and postnatal lung clock, especially in preterm infants

To assess circadian signals in human milk and their impact on lung development and predisposition to childhood/adult chronic lung disease

The influence of maternal and infant diet, and timing, on the infant’s gut microbiome and predisposition to childhood/adult chronic lung disease

The impact of macro- and micro-nutrient intake, and feeding practices in preterm infants, especially those with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), during hospitalization and post-discharge, on childhood and adult respiratory outcomes

Implementation approaches for nutritional interventions to optimize early lung health through nutrition Author: Beena Sood Runtime: 6 hours