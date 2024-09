This meeting aims to facilitate meaningful research connections by introducing extramural investigators to NIH resources and engineers, scientists, and clinicians from the Intramural Research Program (IRP). The event will feature abstract-driven talks, poster sessions, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and two plenary speakers





For more information go to https://www.nibib.nih.gov/news-events/meetings-events/building-bridges-across-nih-and-broader-engineering-community