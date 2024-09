You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FDA Immunology Interest Group (IIG) seminar series HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: IIG weekly seminar series features the world-renown experts in the field of immunology. The speakers are nominated by the members of immunology community from the NIH and FDA. The seminars are held on Wednesdays from 4:00 to 5:00 pm and include a presentation of 50 minutes followed by 10 minutes of discussion. The seminars are attended by a large number of immunologists at the NIH, including senior investigators, tenure track investigators, post-doctoral fellows and students and the additional availability of remote viewing via webcast provides an excellent opportunity to present the research to a wide audience. The speaker on September 18, 2024, will be David Allman from UPenn. Author: David Allman Runtime: 1 hour