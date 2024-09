You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Implementing a Maternal Health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone (IMPROVE) Initiative 5th Anniversary Meeting Air date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Implementing a Maternal health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone (IMPROVE) Initiative 5th Anniversary meeting on October 15-16, 2024, will bring together IMPROVE awardees past and present as well as the wider maternal health research community and community partners to recognize the IMPROVE program achievements to date, foster dialogue and information sharing among the research community, and discuss potential future directions for the program.



For more information go to https://www.nichd.nih.gov/research/supported/IMPROVE/about Author: Dr. Diana Bianchi Runtime: 8 hours