You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Community-Engaged Research to Address Cardiometabolic Health Disparities Air date: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our featured speaker is Dr. Tiffany Powell-Wiley. Dr. Powell-Wiley is an Earl Stadtman Investigator and Chief of the Social Determinants of Obesity and Cardiovascular Risk Laboratory at the NIH. Objectives that will be addressed: • Define community engagement and community-based participatory research (CBPR) • Describe the role of community engagement in addressing cardiometabolic disease impacted by social determinants of health • Illustrate the role of community-engaged research and CBPR in addressing clinical trial diversity Author: Dr. Tiffany Powell-Wiley Runtime: 1 hour