Digital Health Scientific Interest Group Speaker Series NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Michael Snyder will give the Inaugural talk of the Digital Health Scientific Interest Group’s Speaker Series. The title of his talk is "Disrupting Healthcare Using Deep Data, Wearables and Remote Monitoring."As a pioneer of Precision Medicine, Dr Michael Snyder has invented many technologies enabling the 21st century of healthcare including systems biology, RNA sequencing, and protein chip. Dr Snyder has initiated the Big Data approach to healthcare through his work using omics to detect early stage disease, including wearables to detect infectious diseases like COVID-19, and at-home microsampling to measure hundreds of molecules from a single drop of blood. He is the first researcher to gather petabytes of data on individuals, which is 1 Million - 1 trillion times more data than the average clinician collects. He as published over 800 papers and is one of the most cited scientists. In terms of commercial success, Mike has co-founded 17 companies (including 2 unicorns) with combined enterprise value of over $6 billion. Author: Michael Snyder Runtime: 1 hour